Submeter companies tell PUCO they should be able to add fees

20 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

If Ohio regulators are going to oversee submeter companies, then those businesses want to retain their ability to add charges as they see fit. This is according to filings from two central Ohio submeter companies, Nationwide Energy Partners and American Power & Light, in an ongoing Public Utilities Commission of Ohio case.

