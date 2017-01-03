Strayer quickly named partner of Colu...

Strayer quickly named partner of Columbus law firm

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Strayer joined the firm in February 2016. His focus is and will continue to be on representing landowners in property rights and eminent domain issues, but he also brings additional commercial litigation experience to the firm's expanding practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan is now saying! LOL 12 min 404 cult 6
Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ... 24 min 404 cult 10
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 37 min Duke for Mayor 231
Out of the horses mouth: McConnell 40 min Reality 67
Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault 40 min Seriouslady 12
Obama Better Hurry 1 hr Reality 66
Jeff Sessions is a Racist ...Always Has Been 1 hr Male 23
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 4 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 90
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 8 hr BigB 57
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC