There are 17 comments on the WDTN-TV Dayton story from 22 hrs ago, titled Starving, chained dog seized in Southern Ohio. In it, WDTN-TV Dayton reports that:

The suspects, who are in custody, can be heard on the video using profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump. SCIOTO COUNTY, OH - The Ohio SPCA says it removed a severely emaciated dog from a southern Ohio home Wednesday.

The Bear

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 20 hrs ago
Should have just shot it and then shot the abusers.

1

BIZZYBEE

Cleveland, OH

#2 19 hrs ago
I agree about the abusers. The pooch can be brought to good health again and adopted.
So sad!
rowdy01

“Paper Or Plastic?”

Since: Nov 11

4,564

Albakoikee

#3 18 hrs ago
Scioto County, does this come as a surprise to anyone?

1

1

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,929

Location hidden
#4 18 hrs ago
BIZZYBEE wrote:
I agree about the abusers. The pooch can be brought to good health again and adopted.
So sad!
Did you even read or hear reports about this incident??.

This victim will never recover mentally.
How could anyone make light of this evil behavior?

If it had been white on black there would be riots in every city across this country....Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton on every tv ststio. BLM burning down buildings and attacking white cops.

3

2

2

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#5 17 hrs ago
rowdy01 wrote:
Scioto County, does this come as a surprise to anyone?
Nope.
Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,929

Location hidden
#6 16 hrs ago
BIZZYBEE wrote:
I agree about the abusers. The pooch can be brought to good health again and adopted.
So sad!
It's not a dog, Bizzy! It was an 18 yr old mentally challenged man. Read the intro after the obnoxis thread name.

4

2

2

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,929

Location hidden
#7 16 hrs ago
Oh sorry. The thread was intended to be about Ruby...not the man beaten and tortured by 4 blacks. My mistake.

Ruby and her pups can come here to live.
The owners require a year's treatment exactly like the dog endured.

4

2

2

Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#8 16 hrs ago
Seriouslady wrote:
Oh sorry. The thread was intended to be about Ruby...not the man beaten and tortured by 4 blacks. My mistake.

Ruby and her pups can come here to live.
The owners require a year's treatment exactly like the dog endured.
You are the Topix gift that just keeps on giving.

woof

2

2

1

BizzyBee

Since: Apr 10

12,962

Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

You are the Topix gift that just keeps on giving.

woof
When you thought you saw and heard it all from SL, YA DIDNT!
Unbelievable.

I have asked numerous times for her not to reply to me and she does it all the more.
CRINGING......

2

2

1

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#10 8 hrs ago
Seriouslady wrote:
<quoted text>

It's not a dog, Bizzy! It was an 18 yr old mentally challenged man. Read the intro after the obnoxis thread name.
Read the article before running your know-it-all yapper.

And read a dictionary before using words that you cannot spell.

1

1

1

Reality

Columbus, OH

#11 8 hrs ago
Hope the dog finds a good home.

1

1

1

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,929

Location hidden
#12 6 hrs ago
Reality wrote:
Hope the dog finds a good home.
She will. I'd take her.
Isn't it typical the trolls roll over themselves slapping me around...yet not a word about the torture and hate crime committed by 4 blacks in Chicago when the victim was white...?
In my defense...that is the lead sentence in the paragraph following the thread name.

Hey, Bizzy..enjoy the weekend. We have our first snow!
Lol
RS...let's head to the Keys!!

1

1

1

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#13 5 hrs ago
Seriouslady wrote:
<quoted text>

She will. I'd take her.
Isn't it typical the trolls roll over themselves slapping me around...yet not a word about the torture and hate crime committed by 4 blacks in Chicago when the victim was white...?
In my defense...that is the lead sentence in the paragraph following the thread name.

Hey, Bizzy..enjoy the weekend. We have our first snow!
Lol
RS...let's head to the Keys!!
Your only defense is that you are too stupid to know any better.

1

1

1

Reality

Columbus, OH

#14 5 hrs ago
Seriouslady wrote:
<quoted text>

She will. I'd take her.
Isn't it typical the trolls roll over themselves slapping me around...yet not a word about the torture and hate crime committed by 4 blacks in Chicago when the victim was white...?
In my defense...that is the lead sentence in the paragraph following the thread name.

Hey, Bizzy..enjoy the weekend. We have our first snow!
Lol
RS...let's head to the Keys!!
I would love to seek warmth in the tropics today. It is 6 outside.

I am stuck here for a bit. I have property I just listed for sale, and 2 I purchased in December I am working with contractors to have ready for sale in the spring.

By Valentines day all the projects will be finished, and sales closed on property.

PS: those kidnapers and torturers need fed toes first into a chipper shredder and sprayed into lake Michigan as fish food.

1

1

Reality

Columbus, OH

#15 5 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
<quoted text>

Your only defense is that you are too stupid to know any better.
what is your defense for being a punk troll?

your continued demonstration of your intelligence is not impressive, and makes you out as a laughing stock more than not.

Happy New Year, and 2 weeks from today it will be much happier.

1

1

1

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,929

Location hidden
#16 4 hrs ago
Reality wrote:
<quoted text>

I would love to seek warmth in the tropics today. It is 6 outside.

I am stuck here for a bit. I have property I just listed for sale, and 2 I purchased in December I am working with contractors to have ready for sale in the spring.

By Valentines day all the projects will be finished, and sales closed on property.

PS: those kidnapers and torturers need fed toes first into a chipper shredder and sprayed into lake Michigan as fish food.
I hear you. I'm sure you have to keep an eye on your contractors.
This is 'foaling season' re thoroughbreds. And that will continue 3 months..I'm not keen on April foals for racing purposes. And the stallion sheds open in 5 weeks.
I wish Valentine's day was the finish.

I can't get the horror that 18 yr old went through our of my mind. And being mentally challenged, he may never recover emotionally. There is NO punishment harsh enough for those 4.

30Â° here and just a light dusting of snow. No worry.

2

1

1

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,929

Location hidden
#17 4 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
<quoted text>

Your only defense is that you are too stupid to know any better.
I think the word you're looking for is 'compassionate.'

2

1

1

