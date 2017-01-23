Squires is majoring in aerospace engi...

Squires is majoring in aerospace engineering

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

Drew Squires, a 2013 graduate of Ashland High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester at The Ohio State University in Columbus. He is a senior majoring in aerospace engineering and will graduate in May. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 7 min d pants 484
How Awkward - Women's Rights via Sharia Law 1 hr TonyD2 2
Hillary Looked Sober Today 2 hr James Carville 26
Secret Service plans to investigate Madonna 3 hr Where is my love ... 7
America Held Hostage Day 4 3 hr MarkJ- 2
God Bless President Trump 3 hr bosco 11
weed roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's m... 6 hr They cannot kill ... 2
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 14 hr Big Johnson 256
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 18 hr They cannot kill ... 90
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,165,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC