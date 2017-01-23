Squires is majoring in aerospace engineering
Drew Squires, a 2013 graduate of Ashland High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester at The Ohio State University in Columbus. He is a senior majoring in aerospace engineering and will graduate in May. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
