South High sex phone video prompts disciplinary action
A cellphone video that authorities say was shot by a South High School student during class and might have depicted a sex act has prompted Columbus City Schools to contact police and Franklin County Children Services. The incident occurred Monday during a class that was overseen by a substitute teacher who will no longer work in the district, said Scott Varner, district spokesman.
