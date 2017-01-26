South High sex phone video prompts di...

South High sex phone video prompts disciplinary action

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A cellphone video that authorities say was shot by a South High School student during class and might have depicted a sex act has prompted Columbus City Schools to contact police and Franklin County Children Services. The incident occurred Monday during a class that was overseen by a substitute teacher who will no longer work in the district, said Scott Varner, district spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WomenÂ’s March Featured Speaker Who Kidnapped, R... 2 min Duke for Mayor 4
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 17 min jonjedi 463
Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu... 50 min They cannot kill ... 4
Hillary Looked Sober Today 57 min They cannot kill ... 57
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 1 hr Afrikan American 757
Mexican President cancels trip to Washington 1 hr They cannot kill ... 24
CAROL KING releasing song written in 1982 1 hr BizzyBee 17
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 9 hr MrsClaire 96
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC