Sister March proceeding down Broad St...

Sister March proceeding down Broad Street, will finish with Statehouse rally

23 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

An estimated 1,500 women from across Ohio are marching together down Broad Street this afternoon as a demonstration in support of women's rights and gender equality. A 6 p.m. reception will follow at the Sheraton, featuring a panel of speakers, opportunities to meet elected officials and other educational materials.

