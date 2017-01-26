Short North Stage becomes first Ohio theater to perform - Hand to God'
Danny Turek, controls his puppet Tyrone as cast Jonathan Putman, Chad Goodwin, Barbara Weetman, and Kate Lingnofksi pose for a picture promoting the Short North Stage production of "Hand to God." Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Allen When a cute puppet is onstage, one doesn't expect it to give raunchy, risquA© speeches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Connors died January 26, 2027
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Barbara Hale died January 27, 2017
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 9
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|2
|Should Geirge Soros be jailed or deported? Ass...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|98
|America Held Hostage Day 8
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|56
|Liberal Media 13 Percent Approval Rating
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Mexican President cancels trip to Washington
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|53
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|4 hr
|Afrikan American
|509
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|803
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC