Short North Stage becomes first Ohio theater to perform - Hand to God'

Danny Turek, controls his puppet Tyrone as cast Jonathan Putman, Chad Goodwin, Barbara Weetman, and Kate Lingnofksi pose for a picture promoting the Short North Stage production of "Hand to God." Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Allen When a cute puppet is onstage, one doesn't expect it to give raunchy, risquA© speeches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.