Short North residents slam city's pla...

Short North residents slam city's plans to fix parking woes

There are 4 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 10 hrs ago, titled Short North residents slam city's plans to fix parking woes. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

The restaurants, art galleries and boutiques along North High Street there attract visitors from throughout central Ohio, particularly on weekends. That overburdens on-street parking at meters and in neighboring residential districts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 9 hrs ago
hang all the parking valets
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#2 9 hrs ago
Why would anyone move to an area with no parking and then complain that there is no parking?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#3 8 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
Why would anyone move to an area with no parking and then complain that there is no parking?
I give up.

Why?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#4 8 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
Why would anyone move to an area with no parking and then complain that there is no parking?
Because they are grom the same gene pool of those that move near an airport and then bitch about jet engine noise.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fish fry for Lent starting March 1 15 min Reality 19
Obama Better Hurry 26 min Reality 82
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 38 min Seriouslady 16
Amazon to begin accepting food stamps 41 min every troll here ... 7
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 42 min Seriouslady 249
Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault 2 hr Duke for Mayor 18
Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ... 2 hr Seriouslady 8
Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ... 7 hr rowdy01 51
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 7 hr They cannot kill ... 60
Biden Defends Jeff Sessions.Says.. 8 hr Reality 23
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC