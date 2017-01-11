Short North residents slam city's plans to fix parking woes
There are 4 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 10 hrs ago, titled Short North residents slam city's plans to fix parking woes. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
The restaurants, art galleries and boutiques along North High Street there attract visitors from throughout central Ohio, particularly on weekends. That overburdens on-street parking at meters and in neighboring residential districts.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
hang all the parking valets
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Why would anyone move to an area with no parking and then complain that there is no parking?
|
#3 8 hrs ago
I give up.
Why?
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Because they are grom the same gene pool of those that move near an airport and then bitch about jet engine noise.
|
