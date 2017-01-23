Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers
The sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to robbing the PNC bank in downtown Delaware has been rescheduled again in U.S. District Court.According to federal court documents, the sentencing hearing for Alonzo D. Groce, 19, of Columbus, was scheduled to take place on Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m., but it was vacated and later rescheduled to Jan. 27 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 6
|40 min
|MarkJ-
|2
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|629
|America Held Hostage Day 5
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|20
|More Fake News
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|137
|Why are democrats creepy and losing voters?
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|18
|100 Weird animals
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Hillary Looked Sober Today
|3 hr
|Afrikan American
|39
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|303
|women's march in Washington DC a historical event
|5 hr
|Reality Speaks
|31
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|5 hr
|Tonja
|94
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC