Search warrant results in four arrests - 3:15 am updated:
The Gallia County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 1096 Ohio 141 near the intersection of Sanders Drive in Gallia County, early Tuesday morning, and arrested four. Deputies, assisted by the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and approximately $3,700 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 will be the warmest year on record!
|9 min
|every troll here ...
|3
|Clinton Foundation goes bye-bye...
|10 min
|d pants
|3
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|15 min
|d pants
|9
|Donald Trump is so Inadequate ....
|20 min
|d pants
|3
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|24 min
|d pants
|71
|The Andersons are closing
|26 min
|Reality Speaks
|4
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|32 min
|Reality Speaks
|81
|Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|82
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|193
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|6 hr
|LOL
|79
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC