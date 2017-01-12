Search warrant results in four arrest...

Search warrant results in four arrests - 3:15 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-County News

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 1096 Ohio 141 near the intersection of Sanders Drive in Gallia County, early Tuesday morning, and arrested four. Deputies, assisted by the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and approximately $3,700 in cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 will be the warmest year on record! 9 min every troll here ... 3
Clinton Foundation goes bye-bye... 10 min d pants 3
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 15 min d pants 9
Donald Trump is so Inadequate .... 20 min d pants 3
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 24 min d pants 71
The Andersons are closing 26 min Reality Speaks 4
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 32 min Reality Speaks 81
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 3 hr Reality Speaks 82
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 3 hr Reality Speaks 193
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 6 hr LOL 79
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC