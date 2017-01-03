Search for missing plane will continue
Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie will continue until the aircraft is found. Officials said more debris that possibly came from the plane was found Tuesday on the shoreline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|5 min
|404 not found
|2
|Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of loc...
|9 min
|404 not found
|1
|Residents angry over poor service from Bexley p...
|26 min
|404 not found
|4
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|37 min
|Duke for Mayor
|113
|Central Ohio Business Closings
|47 min
|FaLaLaLaLa LaLaLaLa
|1
|Debbie Reynolds dead
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|21
|Obama has been a disaster
|1 hr
|d pants
|87
|Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po...
|1 hr
|Neutral Party
|28
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|1 hr
|Reality
|132
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|7 hr
|everincentralOH
|50
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC