Search Continues over Lake Erie for Lost Business Jet
Recovery teams are continuing the hunt for debris from a Cessna Citation CJ4 that went missing last Thursday night over Lake Erie, shortly after takeoff from Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport . Only a single piece of luggage that washed ashore on Sunday afternoon has been positively linked to the lost aircraft.
