Rush hour snow causing wrecks to pile up
Columbus police are not taking crash reports unless an injury is involved or it occurred Downtown because they are busy handling so many snow-related crashes around the city. The problems have piled up as the intensity of snow showers increased across the city from west to east, Columbus police said.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevrolet Malibu Owners: Problems & Solutions (Jun '06)
|10 min
|Tony
|2,901
|Megyn Kelly to NBC ? oh no!
|15 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Was UFC 207 Ronda Rousey's last fight?
|19 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|6
|Starving, chained dog seized in Southern Ohio
|55 min
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|57 min
|Jammer
|160
|Irritable bowel
|1 hr
|potty
|15
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|212
|Walter's Favorite Bible Verses
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|17
|Bernie Sanders, Carry On.
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|46
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|11 hr
|Male
|119
|
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Wed
|everincentralOH
|50
