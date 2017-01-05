Rush hour snow causing wrecks to pile up

Columbus police are not taking crash reports unless an injury is involved or it occurred Downtown because they are busy handling so many snow-related crashes around the city. The problems have piled up as the intensity of snow showers increased across the city from west to east, Columbus police said.

