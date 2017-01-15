Rumpke hikes price in Columbus recycling bid
More than 200,000 households in Columbus now use the residential blue recycling bins like these seen in German Village. The city began the service in 2012 and is considering another five-year contract with Rumpke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|9 min
|White Fangs
|71
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|18 min
|Duke for Mayor
|26
|snl
|24 min
|every troll here ...
|2
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|Glad to see Yo Go
|71
|Alte Leute raus!
|2 hr
|every troll here ...
|1
|Boots leave swastika footprints
|2 hr
|every troll here ...
|5
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|10 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|44
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC