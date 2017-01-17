Ronald Kinsey Milleson

Ronald Kinsey Milleson

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Harrison News Herald

Ronald Kinsey Milleson, age 82, of Freeport died at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born August 11, 1934 in Freeport, he was the son of the late Arthur H. "Brady" Milleson and Mary G. Kinsey Milleson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 2 min jonjedi 325
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 2 min Reality 560
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 5 min d pants 245
More Fake News 7 min Reality 26
Where Do You Think This Kid Will Be In The Future? 12 min Reality 12
America Held Hostage Day 4 14 min Reality 16
America Held Hostage Day 3 30 min No 20
Secret Service plans to investigate Madonna 1 hr Duke for Mayor 20
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Sun They cannot kill ... 90
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC