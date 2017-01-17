Ronald Kinsey Milleson
Ronald Kinsey Milleson, age 82, of Freeport died at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born August 11, 1934 in Freeport, he was the son of the late Arthur H. "Brady" Milleson and Mary G. Kinsey Milleson.
