Rolls-Royce to pay $800 million in fines for bribery scheme hatched in Mount Vernon
Rolls-Royce, the British auto and aerospace company, has agreed to pay more than $800 million in fines for a global bribery scheme hatched at the former Rolls-Royce Energy Systems based in Mount Vernon, Ohio, according to a case unsealed today in federal court in Columbus. Federal prosecutors said that between 2000 and 2013 several executives and employees worked with intermediaries to bribe officials in several countries where the company supplied gas turbines, compressors and after-market products and services for energy-production systems.
|
