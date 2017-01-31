Residents say Bexley mail problems solved

An Eastmoor resident says the U.S. Postal Service has delivered on a promise to improve ongoing issues at the Bexley post office. A Jan. 9 meeting with post office representatives and a flood of formal complaints helped pinpoint problems to two employees who were recently disciplined, according to David Martin, who helped organize the gathering on behalf of people who live in the 43209 ZIP code.

