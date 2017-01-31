Residents say Bexley mail problems so...

Residents say Bexley mail problems solved

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

An Eastmoor resident says the U.S. Postal Service has delivered on a promise to improve ongoing issues at the Bexley post office. A Jan. 9 meeting with post office representatives and a flood of formal complaints helped pinpoint problems to two employees who were recently disciplined, according to David Martin, who helped organize the gathering on behalf of people who live in the 43209 ZIP code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 13 11 min MarkJ- 7
Promailing center 59 min the show snoveler 2
Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered 1 hr Jose 53
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 1 hr BizzyBee 17
Chicago Gangs Want To Work With Trump To Fight ... 1 hr Trump Has Crabs 2
Jeff Sessions Lacks the Grits to stand up for C... 1 hr Catman Dave 11
damon nimmons (Oct '14) 2 hr Seriouslady 9
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr curt 99
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 3 hr d pants 122
Democrats are total jerks! 6 hr BizzyBee 32
Why I support Donald Trump 10 hr d pants 84
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC