Residents angry over poor service fro...

Residents angry over poor service from Bexley post office

There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 10 hrs ago, titled Residents angry over poor service from Bexley post office. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

David Martin says his mail delivery problems in Eastmoor are so persistent that his important missives are now mailed to his in-laws' house in Grandview Heights. About two years ago, he created a Facebook page dedicated to fixing problems at the Bexley post office at 2953 E. Main St. in the Eastmoor neighborhood of Columbus.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 12 hrs ago
Not that this matters, but that is the site of one of the old Germain dealerships. It is still owned by a Germain family member and leased to the post office.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sara

United States

#2 7 hrs ago
They got vindictive when I complained about poor service few years ago.Mail came up missing .

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#3 51 min ago
Sara wrote:
They got vindictive when I complained about poor service few years ago.Mail came up missing .
Some mailmen are lazy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Somali Refugee Rapes woman on Bus 16 min Mark 20
Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po... 35 min Pope Che Reagan C... 24
Merry Christmas (Dec '15) 44 min Seriouslady 54
Environmental worries for Planet Earth 44 min d pants 85
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 44 min BizzyBee 123
News Court upholds judge's order blocking Ohio execu... 48 min Innocence Project 5
News Columbus council has $3.2 million for 2017 prio... 53 min They cannot kill ... 2
Trump celebrates NY with felon 54 min Seriouslady 28
Obama has been a disaster 1 hr 404 with sight 82
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 4 hr everincentralOH 50
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC