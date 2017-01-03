Residents angry over poor service from Bexley post office
There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 10 hrs ago, titled Residents angry over poor service from Bexley post office. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
David Martin says his mail delivery problems in Eastmoor are so persistent that his important missives are now mailed to his in-laws' house in Grandview Heights. About two years ago, he created a Facebook page dedicated to fixing problems at the Bexley post office at 2953 E. Main St. in the Eastmoor neighborhood of Columbus.
#1 12 hrs ago
Not that this matters, but that is the site of one of the old Germain dealerships. It is still owned by a Germain family member and leased to the post office.
#2 7 hrs ago
They got vindictive when I complained about poor service few years ago.Mail came up missing .
#3 51 min ago
Some mailmen are lazy.
