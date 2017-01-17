Quick Takes: Jackets defeat Canes

Quick Takes: Jackets defeat Canes

Carolina struck first with a goal by Sebastian Aho, but Columbus responded with goals from Boone Jenner and Brandon Dubinsky within a minute after it. Very good to see that Dubinsky line get back in the scoring column.

