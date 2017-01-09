Push to expand selective admission to...

Push to expand selective admission to Columbus' Africentric school

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus schools are planning to expand "selective admission," in which students who maintain good grades receive preference for admission to certain schools, including the district's new Africentric Early College campus . But first the district will need the state to again waive a law that prohibits using academic requirements for admission to public school buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 4 min 404 not found 173
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 5 min Duke for Mayor 64
Jeff Sessions is a Racist ...Always Has Been 9 min Duke for Mayor 1
Out of the horses mouth: McConnell 18 min Reality 28
News Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus 24 min Reality 41
Clinton Foundation and Russia 30 min Reality 13
California's tunnel tree toppled in storm 56 min 404 not found 2
Hillary and her supporters to a "t".. 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 58
Repealing Obamacare will cost billions 7 hr Reality Speaks 258
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC