Push to expand selective admission to Columbus' Africentric school
Columbus schools are planning to expand "selective admission," in which students who maintain good grades receive preference for admission to certain schools, including the district's new Africentric Early College campus . But first the district will need the state to again waive a law that prohibits using academic requirements for admission to public school buildings.
