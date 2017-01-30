Protestors Take Over Columbus Airport...

Protestors Take Over Columbus Airport In Solidarity for Muslim Immigrants

Citizens from the Columbus metro area gathered at the John Glenn International Airport Sunday afternoon to protest in solidarity for the ban of Muslim immigrants entering the United States. Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

