Protestors Take Over Columbus Airport In Solidarity for Muslim Immigrants
Citizens from the Columbus metro area gathered at the John Glenn International Airport Sunday afternoon to protest in solidarity for the ban of Muslim immigrants entering the United States. Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|5 min
|jonjedi
|87
|Pearl Harbor diver dies at 103
|12 min
|BizzyBee
|1
|Amber Alert for Columbus child
|12 min
|every troll here ...
|1
|Why I support Donald Trump
|14 min
|Big Johnson
|30
|Republicans, Trump Private Prison$ Trap will...
|30 min
|BizzyBee
|3
|Christian clergy protest Trumps Christian only ...
|34 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|30
|America Held Hostage Day 11
|40 min
|Reality Speaks
|18
|Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu...
|49 min
|jonjedi
|69
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|612
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC