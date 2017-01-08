Post-holidays blood shortage spurs urgent Red Cross call for donors

Because of a severe shortage caused by a slump in donations over the holidays, the American Red Cross has issued a nationwide emergency call for blood and platelet donors. In November and December, 37,000 fewer donations than expected were given nationwide because of busy holiday schedules, fewer blood drives, severe weather and donors coming down with colds and flu, said Rodney J. Wilson, a Red Cross spokesman in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.