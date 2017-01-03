Possible human remains found in plane wreckage
Crews searching Lake Erie have found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people from Powell when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago. Officials said Friday night the remains are being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human remains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|15 min
|404 cult
|250
|Hillary and her supporters to a "t"..
|22 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|43
|Milania Trump's 2001 Green Card illegal?
|28 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|13
|Megyn Kelly to NBC ? oh no!
|1 hr
|stiff wrister
|8
|Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus
|1 hr
|Susan
|13
|Jewish Lives Splatter
|2 hr
|mazel tov
|1
|Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|37
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|123
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC