Possible human remains found in plane wreckage

Crews searching Lake Erie have found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people from Powell when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago. Officials said Friday night the remains are being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human remains.

