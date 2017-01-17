Police to review why officer fired gun in North Linden
A shooting will be referred to the city's Firearms Review Board after at least one Columbus police officer fired a gun in North Linden early Sunday morning. It's unclear how many officers were involved or what led up to a service weapon getting discharged.
