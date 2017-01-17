Police to review why officer fired gu...

Police to review why officer fired gun in North Linden

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A shooting will be referred to the city's Firearms Review Board after at least one Columbus police officer fired a gun in North Linden early Sunday morning. It's unclear how many officers were involved or what led up to a service weapon getting discharged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 6 min Duke for Mayor 463
The ultimate trip in America 8 min Big Johnson 10
America Held Hostage Day 1 34 min Afrikan American 44
Hillary Looked Sober Today 34 min Afrikan American 22
Trump Accomplished In One Day What Barry and Mi... 40 min Zoe Regen 3
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 1 hr Duke for Mayor 247
America Held Hostage Day 3 1 hr MarkJ- 8
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 90
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,142,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC