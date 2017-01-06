Police take guns, drugs, cash from home of University District shooting victim
Ohio State University student Tarak Andrew Underiner was found fatally shot at this house on East Northwood Avenue near campus early Thursday. Columbus police confirmed that guns, drugs and cash were seized at a University District residence where a Ohio State University student was shot to death.
