Police take guns, drugs, cash from ho...

Police take guns, drugs, cash from home of University District shooting victim

12 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State University student Tarak Andrew Underiner was found fatally shot at this house on East Northwood Avenue near campus early Thursday. Columbus police confirmed that guns, drugs and cash were seized at a University District residence where a Ohio State University student was shot to death.

Columbus, OH

