Police seek man in gas station shooting
Columbus police are looking for a gunman who followed a man out of gas station and shot him during an attempted robbery. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 after the pair rounded the corner of the Mobil Gas Station near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and E. Columbus Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation...
|18 min
|Wow
|47
|for black people 1
|38 min
|the other
|2
|What Is Central Ohio's Best Burger (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|White Rabbit
|18
|Was UFC 207 Ronda Rousey's last fight?
|1 hr
|White Rabbit
|1
|Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po...
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|1
|Trump Supporters not Allowed at his Florida Bash-
|1 hr
|404 not fed
|4
|Obama has been a disaster
|1 hr
|404 not fed
|27
|Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer
|4 hr
|Local
|43
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|17 hr
|Harris
|49
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC