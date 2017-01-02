Police seek man in gas station shooting

Police seek man in gas station shooting

Columbus police are looking for a gunman who followed a man out of gas station and shot him during an attempted robbery. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 after the pair rounded the corner of the Mobil Gas Station near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and E. Columbus Street.

