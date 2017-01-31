Police: Mom falsely reported child missing so cops would find her...
There are 3 comments on the Norwalk Reflector story from 16 hrs ago, titled Police: Mom falsely reported child missing so cops would find her.... In it, Norwalk Reflector reports that:
An Ohio woman is accused of falsely reporting her 4-year-old daughter missing so officers would find her stolen car more quickly. According to WBNS, an Amber Alert was issued in central Ohio on Monday when Jessica Pickett of Columbus reportedly told police that her daughter, Janylia Fails, was in the vehicle left running in front of the home on North Fourth Street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
|
#1 54 min ago
Based on experience with Colemanistan Police if she had not lied about her kid in the car the police would have done zero execpt show up hours later to take a report and ask if she has insurance. If the car would end up in impound she would be treated like crap and they wouldn't even take prints off the car.
|
#2 39 min ago
It is not surprising that you have had negative experiences with law enforcement.
|
#3 21 min ago
No, someone I know had there car stolen while at work. Took the cops 3 hours to show up, then when the car was found and towed to impound it sat for another week before the owner was contacted. She was told the car was misding the plates and not drivable. When I arrived at the impound lot to get the car the plates were on the front seat the steering column had been jimmy but it woukd start and drive fine.
Colemanistan has some top notch cops, can't see plates on a seat and run them.
Me I bet colemanistan cops including there S.W.A.T. members at ranges. I have never lost to them. Even there best shooters are no match.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered
|2 min
|Reality
|44
|Nancy Pelosi Caught On Hot Mic
|5 min
|Duke for Mayor
|4
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|5 min
|BizzyBee
|3
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|42 min
|Neutral Party
|121
|Neil Gorsuch
|49 min
|free pizza 4U
|4
|Fearing Protester Outrage, Harley-Davidson Dump...
|53 min
|They cannot kill ...
|8
|R.I.P. John Wetton
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|3
|Democrats are total jerks!
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|32
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|3 hr
|Reality
|655
|Why I support Donald Trump
|6 hr
|d pants
|84
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC