Police: Mom falsely reported child missing so cops would find her...

An Ohio woman is accused of falsely reporting her 4-year-old daughter missing so officers would find her stolen car more quickly. According to WBNS, an Amber Alert was issued in central Ohio on Monday when Jessica Pickett of Columbus reportedly told police that her daughter, Janylia Fails, was in the vehicle left running in front of the home on North Fourth Street.

