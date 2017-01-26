Police investigating use of force

Police investigating use of force

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police have opened an internal investigation after receiving a complaint from the family of a 36-year-old man who died days after police responded to his call in North Linden. "I keep hearing these voices," Jaron Thomas told a 911 dispatcher on Jan. 14, according to the call obtained by The Dispatch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 11 min jonjedi 584
John Lewis Lied 13 min They cannot kill ... 5
America Held Hostage Day 9 17 min jonjedi 4
Federal judge blocks Trump immigration ban nati... 29 min Duke for Mayor 20
Executive Orders by Past Presidents 32 min BizzyBee 2
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 49 min Duke for Mayor 30
FedEx driver breaks up flag-burning 1 hr Lessons of History 55
America Held Hostage Day 8 2 hr Male 77
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,361,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC