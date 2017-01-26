Police investigating use of force
Columbus police have opened an internal investigation after receiving a complaint from the family of a 36-year-old man who died days after police responded to his call in North Linden. "I keep hearing these voices," Jaron Thomas told a 911 dispatcher on Jan. 14, according to the call obtained by The Dispatch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|11 min
|jonjedi
|584
|John Lewis Lied
|13 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|America Held Hostage Day 9
|17 min
|jonjedi
|4
|Federal judge blocks Trump immigration ban nati...
|29 min
|Duke for Mayor
|20
|Executive Orders by Past Presidents
|32 min
|BizzyBee
|2
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|49 min
|Duke for Mayor
|30
|FedEx driver breaks up flag-burning
|1 hr
|Lessons of History
|55
|America Held Hostage Day 8
|2 hr
|Male
|77
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC