Police identify pedestrian struck and killed by train near Franklin County-Madison County line

A pedestrian died after being hit by a freight train Friday night while walking on railroad tracks in Prairie Township, the Franklin County sheriff's office reported. The victim has been identified as Daniel Castillo-Fuente, 26, of Columbus. Authorities received a report at 7:19 p.m. of an individual walking westbound on the tracks toward the nearby Madison County line, said Marc Gofstein, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

