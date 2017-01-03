Police charge 13 in Florida-to-central Ohio drug conspiracy
Thirteen people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking operation involving painkillers acquired through a Florida doctor and sold in central Ohio. Prosecutors say the suspects traveled together to Florida to obtain the drugs, which were mostly Oxycodone, for resale in Franklin County.
