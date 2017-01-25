Police: Boy shot classmate, then aske...

Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him

Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school expressed surprise his victim was still alive, apologized and then turned his shotgun around and asked the student to kill him, according to a police account of the attack released Wednesday."

Columbus, OH

