OSU student killed

An Ohio State University student and a proponent of carrying concealed guns on campus was fatally shot early Thursday at a house near campus. Tarak Andrew Underiner, 20, was found with several gunshot wounds by Columbus police when officers were called to a house on East Northwood Avenue just east of North Pearl Street at 12:30 a.m. Medics pronounced Underiner dead at the scene at 12:41 a.m. Police said early Thursday that they do not believe Underiner was a random victim and that the slaying does not have "any connection" to the university.

404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#2 13 hrs ago
All talk no action. Where was his gun?
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#3 12 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
All talk no action. Where was his gun?
He left campus where he can't legally carry, so he was a sitting duck.

And "no connection to OSU" should be setting off alarms in your head.
Troll Buster

Dallas, TX

#4 9 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
All talk no action. Where was his gun?
Keep squawking, pedo boy.
