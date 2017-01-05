OSU student killed
There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 19 hrs ago, titled OSU student killed. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
An Ohio State University student and a proponent of carrying concealed guns on campus was fatally shot early Thursday at a house near campus. Tarak Andrew Underiner, 20, was found with several gunshot wounds by Columbus police when officers were called to a house on East Northwood Avenue just east of North Pearl Street at 12:30 a.m. Medics pronounced Underiner dead at the scene at 12:41 a.m. Police said early Thursday that they do not believe Underiner was a random victim and that the slaying does not have "any connection" to the university.
#2 13 hrs ago
All talk no action. Where was his gun?
#3 12 hrs ago
He left campus where he can't legally carry, so he was a sitting duck.
And "no connection to OSU" should be setting off alarms in your head.
#4 9 hrs ago
Keep squawking, pedo boy.
