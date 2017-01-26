OSU Honors and Scholars recognizes artistic talent in Juried Exhibition
Last week, 12 Ohio State students were recognized in the annual Arts Scholars Juried Exhibition, which displays works in the Urban Arts Space located in downtown Columbus. The Arts Scholars program is one of 17 programs within the Honors and Scholars center, and is composed of undergraduate members who show high achievement in a diverse range of majors.
