OSU Honors and Scholars recognizes ar...

OSU Honors and Scholars recognizes artistic talent in Juried Exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lantern

Last week, 12 Ohio State students were recognized in the annual Arts Scholars Juried Exhibition, which displays works in the Urban Arts Space located in downtown Columbus. The Arts Scholars program is one of 17 programs within the Honors and Scholars center, and is composed of undergraduate members who show high achievement in a diverse range of majors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican President cancels trip to Washington 2 min every troll here ... 1
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 6 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 693
What are you doing to Celebrate Ronald Reagan's... 7 min UTrashy 10
America Held Hostage Day 7 11 min Big Johnson 6
News Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim t... 36 min UTrashy 2
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 50 min d pants 336
News Off-duty Columbus officer shoots would-be burgl... 55 min Turk 11
America Held Hostage Day 6 12 hr Where is my love ... 39
More Fake News Wed Batch 37 Pain Is ... 110
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC