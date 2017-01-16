Organ transplants up in Columbus, nationally
Buoyed by the generosity of deceased donors, organ transplants across the United States reached a record high in 2016, for the fourth year in a row. Preliminary numbers released recently by the United Network for Organ Sharing indicate that 33,606 transplants were performed in 2016, up from 30,973 the previous year, an 8.5 percent increase.
