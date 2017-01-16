Organ transplants up in Columbus, nat...

Organ transplants up in Columbus, nationally

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Buoyed by the generosity of deceased donors, organ transplants across the United States reached a record high in 2016, for the fourth year in a row. Preliminary numbers released recently by the United Network for Organ Sharing indicate that 33,606 transplants were performed in 2016, up from 30,973 the previous year, an 8.5 percent increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Columbus, OH

