Ohio troopers on alert for opiates on the highway

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio's State Highway Patrol says the agency's new anti-drug emphasis is paying off with record seizures of heroin, opiates and other illegal substances. Troopers confiscated 156 pounds of heroin in 2016, a 290 percent increase from 2015, along with record amounts of illegal painkillers and methamphetamines.

