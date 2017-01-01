Ohio troopers on alert for opiates on the highway
Ohio's State Highway Patrol says the agency's new anti-drug emphasis is paying off with record seizures of heroin, opiates and other illegal substances. Troopers confiscated 156 pounds of heroin in 2016, a 290 percent increase from 2015, along with record amounts of illegal painkillers and methamphetamines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation...
|24 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|16
|Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer
|1 hr
|bosco
|29
|Happy new year.
|1 hr
|local fan
|12
|Ohio State Football fans are chanting "FIRE URB...
|2 hr
|Local
|2
|Columbus Homicide Statistics for 2016
|2 hr
|Male
|3
|Ginther reflects on first year as Columbus mayor
|2 hr
|Pam
|4
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|3 hr
|Male
|48
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC