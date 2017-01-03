Ohio State attacker went from 3.7 GPA to 'feeling unmotivated,' records show
Abdul Razak Ali Artan was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, graduated from high school in Islamabad, Pakistan, and finally found himself in Columbus. Here, he was a refugee applying for permanent residency, having graduated with high marks from Columbus State Community College with an associate degree in liberal arts.
