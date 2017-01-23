Ohio Fire Marshal lists 'safe stay' h...

Ohio Fire Marshal lists 'safe stay' hotels

If you're traveling out of town you don't really know a whole lot of about where to stay except for maybe a few online reviews. Now the state fire marshal's office is launching a new designation that will tell you that a hotel has passed intensive safety inspections and has not been an area prone to illegal activities like prostitution, drug activity or even bed bug problems.

