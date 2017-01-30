Ohio doctor to plead guilty to drug, ...

Ohio doctor to plead guilty to drug, tax evasion charges

A doctor and former Ohio University trustee planned to plead guilty Monday to charges of tax evasion and running a pill mill in Columbus that served hundreds of patients a day, authorities said. Dr. Kevin Lake acknowledged knowing doctors and staff at his Columbus medical clinic were prescribing painkillers without a legitimate medical purpose, according to the indictment and plea deal made public Monday.

