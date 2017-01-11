Ohio court hears appeal of killer who stabbed bartender
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Joseph Thomas of Perry Township in Lake County, Ohio, convicted in 2012 of raping and fatally stabbing Annie McSween, a bartender in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, whose body was found Nov. 26, 2010. Ohio Supreme Court justices heard arguments Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, for and against executing Thomas, whose lawyers argue he had poor legal assistance at trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|8 min
|White Fangs
|7
|Fish fry for Lent starting March 1
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|23
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|61
|Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|26
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|63
|Melania Trump, Wash Face for Inauguration c..
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|18
|Amazon to begin accepting food stamps
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|10
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|258
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC