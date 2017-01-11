Ohio court hears appeal of killer who stabbed bartender

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Joseph Thomas of Perry Township in Lake County, Ohio, convicted in 2012 of raping and fatally stabbing Annie McSween, a bartender in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, whose body was found Nov. 26, 2010. Ohio Supreme Court justices heard arguments Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, for and against executing Thomas, whose lawyers argue he had poor legal assistance at trial.

