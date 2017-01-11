Ohio court hears appeal of killer who...

Ohio court hears appeal of killer who stabbed bartender

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Joseph Thomas of Perry Township in Lake County, Ohio, convicted in 2012 of raping and fatally stabbing Annie McSween, a bartender in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, whose body was found Nov. 26, 2010. Ohio Supreme Court justices heard arguments Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, for and against executing Thomas, whose lawyers argue he had poor legal assistance at trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 8 min White Fangs 7
Fish fry for Lent starting March 1 1 hr Big Johnson 23
Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 61
Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 26
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 63
Melania Trump, Wash Face for Inauguration c.. 1 hr Duke for Mayor 18
Amazon to begin accepting food stamps 2 hr Duke for Mayor 10
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 2 hr Duke for Mayor 258
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC