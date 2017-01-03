Ohio communities, counties have nearl...

Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B less in aid for 2017 because of state cuts

12 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Cuts made by the state will leave counties and communities across Ohio collectively with nearly $1.8 billion less in 2017 than in 2010, a new report shows. Chief among those cuts were elimination of the state's estate tax, the halving of local government money and accelerated phase outs of tax reimbursements that communities for state changes in local business taxes.

