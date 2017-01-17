Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' licenses
Ohio officials have backed off a threat to revoke the commercial drivers' licenses of 562 immigrants unless they could prove legal U.S. residency. Before reversing course on Thursday, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles officials said they would yank the licenses of immigrant truck, taxi and other drivers within 30 days if they could not provide a "green card" or proof of U.S. citizenship.
