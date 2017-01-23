Ohio 26 mins ago 11:15 a.m.Documents show Ohio mayor gambled $1.8 million

Investigative records show Lancaster Mayor Brian Kuhn not only gambled with his wife, who is a self-proclaimed addict who embezzled thousands of dollars to feed her habit, but he also gambled and lost more than she did. Kuhn has never identified himself as an addict despite visiting Hollywood Casino, Columbus 252 times from October 2012 to September 2015, records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.