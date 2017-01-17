Officials identify student charged in...

Officials identify student charged in school shooting; more charges to come

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Champaign County authorities have publicly identified the teenager they say brought a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun to West Liberty-Salem High School Friday and opened fire, critically injuring a fellow student before being taken down by school officials. Ely Serna, 17, initially was charged with a delinquency count of felonious assault after the shooting, which happened in a common area/hallway of the school just after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 2 6 hr every troll here ... 4
News Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cash, autogra... 6 hr They cannot kill ... 1
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 7 hr Male 425
Up is Down. Down is Up. 7 hr Duke for Mayor 1
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 7 hr They cannot kill ... 217
America Held Hostage Day 1 8 hr They cannot kill ... 29
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... 8 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Thu deano 88
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC