Officials identify student charged in school shooting; more charges to come

Champaign County authorities have publicly identified the teenager they say brought a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun to West Liberty-Salem High School Friday and opened fire, critically injuring a fellow student before being taken down by school officials. Ely Serna, 17, initially was charged with a delinquency count of felonious assault after the shooting, which happened in a common area/hallway of the school just after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

