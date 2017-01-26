Officer called to central Ohio home f...

Officer called to central Ohio home fatally shoots man

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic dispute involving a mother and son at a central Ohio home. The shooting late Thursday night in Madison Township, just southeast of Columbus, is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

