Officer called to central Ohio home fatally shoots man
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic dispute involving a mother and son at a central Ohio home. The shooting late Thursday night in Madison Township, just southeast of Columbus, is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|1 min
|jonjedi
|517
|Mexican President Called Trump Today
|3 min
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|America Held Hostage Day 8
|3 min
|jonjedi
|63
|FedEx driver breaks up flag-burning
|4 min
|Duke for Mayor
|22
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|4 min
|every troll here ...
|2
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|5 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|816
|Trump Has EPA Employees 'Coming To Work In Tears'
|8 min
|They cannot kill ...
|14
|Mexican President cancels trip to Washington
|12 min
|Reality
|62
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC