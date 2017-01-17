Off-duty Columbus officer shoots woul...

Off-duty Columbus officer shoots would-be burglar at home

An off-duty Columbus police sergeant awoke to the sound of breaking glass and shot a would-be burglar breaking into his home near Grove City, the sheriff's office said. Franklin County dispatchers were alerted by a private security company of a report of an attempted burglary on Gay Road in Pleasant Township at 11:47 a.m. The sergeant, who has not been identified, shot the burglar an unknown number of times before the suspect escaped out a window and fled in a vehicle.

