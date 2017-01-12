ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fis...

ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger

Read more: This Week Community News

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing a 2019 project to improve the intersection of U.S. Route 33/Riverside Drive and Fishinger Road in Perry Township. According to the release, ODOT is proposing to construct a second northbound left-turn lane from Route 33 to westbound Fishinger Road and a dedicated right-turn lane from southbound Route 33 to westbound Fishinger.

