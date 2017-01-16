Northwest Side gains new Indian dinin...

Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 13 hrs ago, titled Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Bawarchi Biryanis, part of a Texas-based chain, has opened in the old Sumeno's Italian Restaurant location, 7400 Sawmill Road Columbus, Ohio, seen Jan. 13, 2017. Photo by Gary Seman Jr. In another sign that central Ohio's Indian-restaurant scene is thriving, Bawarchi Biryani has opened on the Northwest Side.

every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 13 hrs ago
Thanks for the warning!
