New director says work to revitalize Near East Side is personal
As the new leader of the group working to revitalize the Near East Side, David Cofer wants to make it the destination for people looking for a place to live. On Jan. 1, Cofer became the executive director of Partners Achieving Community Transformation, the consortium among Ohio State University, the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and the city of Columbus that aims to improve the neighborhood around Ohio State University Hospital East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|17 min
|d pants
|208
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|4 decade citizen
|56
|attention psychiatrists
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Trump Fix This?
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Push to expand selective admission to Columbus'...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Out of the horses mouth: McConnell
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|49
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|84
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|18 hr
|Reality Speaks
|258
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC