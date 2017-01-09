New director says work to revitalize ...

New director says work to revitalize Near East Side is personal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

As the new leader of the group working to revitalize the Near East Side, David Cofer wants to make it the destination for people looking for a place to live. On Jan. 1, Cofer became the executive director of Partners Achieving Community Transformation, the consortium among Ohio State University, the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and the city of Columbus that aims to improve the neighborhood around Ohio State University Hospital East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 17 min d pants 208
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 1 hr 4 decade citizen 56
attention psychiatrists 1 hr Local 1
Trump Fix This? 2 hr They cannot kill ... 5
News Push to expand selective admission to Columbus'... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault 3 hr They cannot kill ... 4
Out of the horses mouth: McConnell 3 hr They cannot kill ... 49
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 3 hr They cannot kill ... 84
Repealing Obamacare will cost billions 18 hr Reality Speaks 258
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,169 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC