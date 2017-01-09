New director says work to revitalize Near East Side is personal

As the new leader of the group working to revitalize the Near East Side, David Cofer wants to make it the destination for people looking for a place to live. On Jan. 1, Cofer became the executive director of Partners Achieving Community Transformation, the consortium among Ohio State University, the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and the city of Columbus that aims to improve the neighborhood around Ohio State University Hospital East.

