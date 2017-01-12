NC State's Dr. Dorey Diab Receives Leadership Degree

COLUMBUS, OH Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College was the commencement speaker for the Winter Convocation of Franklin University, held at the Battelle Auditorium in Columbus on Sunday, January 8, 2017. During the Ceremony, Dr. David Decker, President of Franklin University conveyed a Doctorate of Community Leadership to Diab in recognition of his efforts to enhance the community and the State of Ohio through his leadership of North Central State College.

