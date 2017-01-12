Murder trial postponed until April
By ALLISON REAMER Staff Writer A jury trial scheduled to begin later this month for an Arlington man accused of killing his former fiancee's 2-year-old son has been pushed back again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ...
|7 min
|They cannot kill ...
|68
|Name any "Dirty Cops" here along with their ill... (Mar '11)
|11 min
|tinal
|8
|ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger
|19 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Columbus police ask people to pray for sick ser...
|25 min
|Jose
|4
|Chargers Moving To Louisiana In 2017 AD
|41 min
|Big Johnson
|7
|Fish fry for Lent starting March 1
|50 min
|They cannot kill ...
|24
|Free Admission To Columbus Zoo on MLK Day
|55 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|1 hr
|A flash then sear...
|19
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|66
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|4 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|263
|
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|7 hr
|Reality
|64
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC